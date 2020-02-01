CLIMATE and nuclear news this week

AUSTRALIA

The death of Australia's quality news media? - Fairfax gobbled up by Nine.

NUCLEAR.

Wastes. South Australia sleeps on. Australia sleeps on, apparently quite unaware of the machinations of the nuclear lobby. Led by the secretive and highly tax-payer funded Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO), the aim has never wavered - to establish the full nuclear fuel cycle in Australia. They tried in 2016, and failed. Now, using the deceitful story of "medical necessity", they're trying to set up a nuclear waste dump in Kimba, or in Hawker, South Australia, and putting it over the locals, big-time. Bribery helps.

The Senate Inquiry into this will report on 14 August. Read summaries of Submissions-. The dilemma facing the towns of Kimba and Hawker. 99% of South Australians are excluded from vote on nuclear waste dump for South Australia. Nuclear waste dump opposed by Aboriginals, and will stigmatise the whole State of South Australia. Sham of 'Broad Community Support' for Kimba or Hawker for nuclear waste dump - Senator Rex Patrick.

Scrutiny on Hansard reveals the Australian government's confusion about nuclear wastes. Kimba's nuclear waste dump is planned to facilitate DOUBLING of nuclear wastes in Australia.

Scotland could help Australia deal with its nuclear waste.

Nuclear industry bigwig Jim McDowell now boss of South Australia's public sector.

Safety problems at Lucas Heights nuclear reactor.

CLIMATE CHANGE. Australian governments finally admitting the dire fate of the Great Barrier Reef.

RENEWABLE ENERGY South Australia's Liberal government now happy with progress towards 75% renewables target. AEMC gives huge boost to solar PV and batteries. Victoria’s biggest solar farm reaches financial close, to power steel works. Beryl solar farm to power NSW trains, may add battery storage. WSU students win major US solar car race – a first for Australia.

INTERNATIONAL

We Are Exceeding Earth’s Carrying Capacity.

Acidification could drastically change marine ecosystems

Global warming means all sorts of trouble for the nuclear industry.

Is nuclear power REALLY a worthwhile method of dealing with climate change?

Small Modular Nuclear Reactors - no commercial future? But they make the nuclear industry LOOK viable.

Women of child-bearing age are safer to not work in the nuclear industry.

Electromagnetic radiation from smartphones could be affecting memory performance in teenagers.

ARCTIC CIRCLE COUNTRIES Brutal heat wave brings wildfires across Arctic circle countries.

JAPAN. Japan to deploy large patrol boats to guard nuclear plants. Japan has amassed enough plutonium to make 6,000 nuclear bombs. Japan’s biggest utility, Tokyo Electric Power Company moving from nuclear power to renewables.

NORTH KOREA. Public opinion being influenced by biased and inaccurate reporting on North Korea.

UK.

CHINA. China's plan for global nuclear dominance depends on Britain.

USA.

RUSSIA. Russia's new "doomsday" weapon works by dispersing killer nuclear radiation.

FRANCE. France's nuclear power stations affected by extreme heat - causing restricted output. Creusot nuclear safety scandal continues with many more anomalies revealed. Further delays, costs escalations, at EDF's Flamanville European Pressurized Reactor (EPR).

FINLAND. Warming sea water affecting cooling systems in Finland's nuclear power station

SWITZERLAND. Switzerland's Mühleberg Nuclear Power Plant cuts production because of hot weather.

VIETNAM. Why Vietnam dumped its plans for commercial nuclear power.

