CLIMATE and nuclear news this week
On the Australian telly news, I saw English people having a lovely time on Brighton beach, because the weather is so warm. But I think that there's more to the story of warm days in the Northern hemisphere. Some of the heatwave effects are not so jolly. Could it possibly have something to do with climate change? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dG-GlVSKbJQ
And, by the way, Japan's heatwave is a problem, now, in 2018. The Tokyo Olympics are planned for exactly the same time of the year, in 2020.
AUSTRALIA
The death of Australia's quality news media? - Fairfax gobbled up by Nine.
NUCLEAR.
Wastes. South Australia sleeps on. Australia sleeps on, apparently quite unaware of the machinations of the nuclear lobby. Led by the secretive and highly tax-payer funded Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO), the aim has never wavered - to establish the full nuclear fuel cycle in Australia. They tried in 2016, and failed. Now, using the deceitful story of "medical necessity", they're trying to set up a nuclear waste dump in Kimba, or in Hawker, South Australia, and putting it over the locals, big-time. Bribery helps.
The Senate Inquiry into this will report on 14 August. Read summaries of Submissions-. The dilemma facing the towns of Kimba and Hawker. 99% of South Australians are excluded from vote on nuclear waste dump for South Australia. Nuclear waste dump opposed by Aboriginals, and will stigmatise the whole State of South Australia. Sham of 'Broad Community Support' for Kimba or Hawker for nuclear waste dump - Senator Rex Patrick.
Scrutiny on Hansard reveals the Australian government's confusion about nuclear wastes. Kimba's nuclear waste dump is planned to facilitate DOUBLING of nuclear wastes in Australia.
Scotland could help Australia deal with its nuclear waste.
Nuclear industry bigwig Jim McDowell now boss of South Australia's public sector.
Safety problems at Lucas Heights nuclear reactor.
CLIMATE CHANGE. Australian governments finally admitting the dire fate of the Great Barrier Reef.
RENEWABLE ENERGY South Australia's Liberal government now happy with progress towards 75% renewables target. AEMC gives huge boost to solar PV and batteries. Victoria’s biggest solar farm reaches financial close, to power steel works. Beryl solar farm to power NSW trains, may add battery storage. WSU students win major US solar car race – a first for Australia.
INTERNATIONAL
We Are Exceeding Earth’s Carrying Capacity.
Acidification could drastically change marine ecosystems
Global warming means all sorts of trouble for the nuclear industry.
Is nuclear power REALLY a worthwhile method of dealing with climate change?
Small Modular Nuclear Reactors - no commercial future? But they make the nuclear industry LOOK viable.
Women of child-bearing age are safer to not work in the nuclear industry.
Electromagnetic radiation from smartphones could be affecting memory performance in teenagers.
ARCTIC CIRCLE COUNTRIES Brutal heat wave brings wildfires across Arctic circle countries.
JAPAN. Japan to deploy large patrol boats to guard nuclear plants. Japan has amassed enough plutonium to make 6,000 nuclear bombs. Japan’s biggest utility, Tokyo Electric Power Company moving from nuclear power to renewables.
NORTH KOREA. Public opinion being influenced by biased and inaccurate reporting on North Korea.
UK.
- Impact of global warming is upon us - now!
- National Infrastructure Commission’s landmark report calls for drastic cut in UK's nuclear power plans. Electricite de France wants pension funds to cough up for building Sizewell nuclear project. British tax-payers' liability in the event of a nuclear accident at Wylfa. UK's nuclear plans mean taxpayers take on unlimited costs for any accidents, and for longterm wastes
- The Small Modular Nuclear Reactor dream could be over for Rolls Royce.
- Bradwell Nuclear Power Station closed 16 years ago, now ready for decades of "interim" wastes.
- Scandal of radioactive particles on Britain's beaches.
- Renewable energy headed to be 50% of total UK electricity generation by 2025. Optimistic report on Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon- tidal renewable energy for Britain?
CHINA. China's plan for global nuclear dominance depends on Britain.
USA.
- Prosecuting Julian Assange - a dangerous precedent threatening journalists' rights.
- Renewable energy ballot in Arizona may spell the end for Palo Verde nuclear station.
- South Carolina Nuclear Plant leaking radioactive uranium into ground below. St. Lucie nuclear power plant is protected against flooding—unless a flood happens.
- More US NRC Safety Related Exemptions for Holtec: Increase Risk of a Criticality Accident and are Illegal (Comment Deadline July 30th, 11:59 pm).
- Tactical nuclear weapons for U.S. submarines: why this is a bad idea.
- Protestors break into US air base housing nuclear weapons.
- Fukushima radioactive cesium particles detected in California wine.
RUSSIA. Russia's new "doomsday" weapon works by dispersing killer nuclear radiation.
FRANCE. France's nuclear power stations affected by extreme heat - causing restricted output. Creusot nuclear safety scandal continues with many more anomalies revealed. Further delays, costs escalations, at EDF's Flamanville European Pressurized Reactor (EPR).
FINLAND. Warming sea water affecting cooling systems in Finland's nuclear power station
SWITZERLAND. Switzerland's Mühleberg Nuclear Power Plant cuts production because of hot weather.
VIETNAM. Why Vietnam dumped its plans for commercial nuclear power.
