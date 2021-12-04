Unermüdliche Militanz – Wir wollen Lichita lebend!

Sie waren noch Kinder!

Für viele Familien von EPP-Mitgliedern ist das Exil in Argentinien die einzige Möglichkeit, ihr Leben weiterzuführen. Die Familien sind gezwungen, das von der paraguayischen Regierung und den paraguayischen Streitkräften kontrollierte Gebiet zu verlassen, da die paraguayische Regierung ungestraft gegen Personen vorgeht, die mit Mitgliedern des EPP in Verbindung stehen und diese oft ermordet. Dieser Aspekt, stellt eine Besonderheit der paraguayischen Variante der Aufstandsbekämpfung dar.

Im November 2019 reiste Laura Villalba mit ihrer Tochter María Carmen (11 Jahre) und ihren vier Nichten Lilian (11 Jahre), Carmen Elizabeth (14 Jahre), Tamara Anahí (14 Jahre) und Tania Tamara (19 Jahre) von Argentinien (wo sie mit ihrer Familie lebt) nach Paraguay, damit die Mädchen zum ersten Mal ihre Verwandten kennenlernen konnten, die kämpfende Bauern und Mitglieder des EPP sind.

Ihr Wunsch war es nach Ende ihres Besuches im März 2020 in ihr Zuhause in Argentinien zurückukehren, aber die COVID-19-Pandemie verhinderte ihre Rückkehr, da die Grenze zwischen paraguay und argentinien geschlossen wurde. Infolgedessen blieben sie bis zum 2. September 2020 in vom EPP kontrollierten Gebiet, als sie in einen Hinterhalt des militärischen Sonderkommandos Fuerzas de Tareas Conjuntas-FTC gerieten. Diese griffen ein Lager der EPP an, das sich im Norden des Landes in der Gegend von Yby Yaú befindet, die als "Arroyito" bekannt ist. Bei diesem Angriff wurden Lilian und Maria in einen Hinterhalt gefangen, gefoltert und hingerichtet, um einen Angriff des EPP zu simulieren, welchen es nie gab.

Diese "Operation" wurde von dem derzeitigen Präsidenten Mario Abdo öffentlich als erfolgreich gefeiert. Er behauptete, es habe sich um einen Angriff auf die Guerillaorganisation der EPP gehandelt, und verbreitete sogar die Version, die beiden Mädchen seien bei einer angeblichen Angriff durch die bewaffneten Organisation ums Leben gekommen, weil sie in ersten Reihe kämpften. Mario Abdo postete sogar ein Foto auf seinem offiziellen Twitter-Konto, auf dem er mit den Soldaten posiert und sie zu ihrem Mord beglückwünscht.

Die FTC haben keine Rückhalt in der Bevölkerung und waren bisher auch nicht in der Lage, ihre Existenz zu legitimieren. Trotz ihrer jahrelangen Angriffe konnten sie bislang den Kampf gegen den EPP nicht gewinnen und stehen in der Öffentlichkeit als Verlierer da. In dieser Lage nutzt die paraguayische Regierung diesen doppelten Kindermord, um die Existenz eines "antiterroristischen" Repressionsapparates zu legitimieren, dessen bewaffneter Arm die FTC sind, der aber unter anderem eine Auslieferungspolitik gegen im Exil lebende Familien beinhaltet, und stetig die Arbeit des paraguayischen Geheimdienstes auf argentinisches Territorium ausweitet.

Von Anfang verbreitete der paraguayischen staat und ohne zu hinterfragen auch die meisten Medien, dass die Mädchen Guerilleras, „Kämpferinnen“ gewesen und bei einem angeblichen Zusammenstoß gefallen seien. Sie fälschten das Alter der Mädchen, zogen ihnen Militärkleidung an und veröffentlichten dann die Fotos von beiden. Nachdem sie die Fotos gemacht hatten, verbrannten sie diese Kleidung und zerstörten so alle Beweise der staatlichen Manipulation. Die Familie und die mit ihr solidarischen Strukturen prangern an, dass die Justiz und die staatlichen Strukturen nur die Militärs decken, statt an einer Aufklärung des Falls zu arbeiten. Bis heute wird der Familie das Recht auf eine Autopsie verwehrt, und die Familie beklagt, dass das Verfahren voll Unregelmäßigkeiten ist.

Die lange Dämonisierung der Familie Villalba reicht bis so weit, dass die Mädchen als „Kriegsbeute“ behandelt werden. Die ist leider keine neue Methode. Das gewaltsame Verschwindenlassen von Kindern der Militanten ist und bleibt eine offene Wunden. Der Einsatz dieser bei den Diktaturen Lateinamerikas so typischen Methode durch einen sogenannten Rechtsstaat im Jahr 2020 ist nicht nur alarmierend, sondern auch eine eindeutige Botschaft der paraguayischen Regierung: Staatsterrorismus

„Wir sind eine Familie, deren Frauen und Kinder unser geliebtes Paraguay wegen zahlloser Verfolgungen verlassen mussten, die wir als Angehörige von führenden Mitgliedern der Guerilla EPP erlitten haben. Seit dem Jahr 2006 gibt es diese Repression gegen uns, unsere Häuser werden immer wieder durchsucht, unsere Kinder werden verfolgt und es gab sogar Versuche sie aus der Schule zu entführen, die Straßen wurden gesperrt, wenn wir mit den Kindern von der Schule kamen, sie wurden fotografiert und bedroht. Deshalb und weil wir Sicherheit für unsere Kinder suchten, haben wir unser Land verlassen und ließen uns in Argentinien nieder“ sagt Myriam Villalba, Mutter des hingerichteten Mädchens Lilian und Schwester von Carmen Villalba.

Nach dem Tod der Mädchen und dem Verschwinden Lichita gab es viel Solidarität und es wurde für unterschiedliche Kampagnen mobilisiert, wie die zum Beispiel „Sie waren noch Mädchen/ Wir wollen Lichita lebend“, die nicht nur internationale Unterstützung erreichte, sondern auch aus verschiedenen politischen Richtungen. Insbesondere die Unterstützung aus argentinien spielt eine besondere Rolle. Das Anwältekollektiv „Gremial de Abogados“ sowie die Menschenrechtsorganisation SERPAJ unterstützen die Familien juristisch. Solidarität gibt es auch von verschiedenen politischen Organisationen und Kollektiven: Großmütter von Plaza de Mayo, die Mütter vom Plaza de Mayo „Linea Fundadora“, Feministinnen des Abya Yala, CONAMURI und verschiedene andere feministische Organisationen Paraguays. Die Koordinatorin Simon Bolivar Venezuela, die anarchistische Vereinigung von Euskaleria, und sogar progressive und sozialdemokratische lateinamerikanische Parteien sowie internationale Menschenrechtsorganisationen wie die UNO und Amnesty International.

Das macht eine Solidaritätsstruktur sichtbar, die seit vielen Jahren besteht, in welcher Anwälte der „Gremial“ die Partner und Kinder von EPP-Kämpfer*innen dabeiu unterstützt Asyl in Argentinien zu erhalten und ein Leben auserhalb des Einflusses der FTC zu führen.

Aus Solidarität und um Lichita zu suchen, bereisten mehrere Delegationen den Norden Paraguay. Diese Aktionen auf paraguayischem Territorium musste die „Gremial“ ausetzen, da es zu einer steigenden Zahl von Drohungen gegen die teilnehmenden Personen kam und ein Mitglied von SERPAJ von paraguayischen Behörden als der angebliche neue Anführer des EPP bezeichnet wurde.

Trotz der in Paraguay herrschenden Gefahr, ist die Solidarität mit der Kampagne und den Gefangenen Carmen Villalba und Laura Villalba weiter lebendig. Wieder einmal ist es die feministische Bewegung, die auf die Straße geht und protestiert. Zum Beispiel besprühte eine feministische Gruppe das nationale Denkmal „Panteon de la Patria“. Die solidarische Aktion wurde in der Presse verleumdet, und die beteiligten Personen bekamen Strafverfahren. Verschiedene nationalistische Gruppen – Anhänger des jetzigen Präsidenten Mario Abdo – rufen in den sozialen Netzwerken zur „Jagd auf Feministinnen“ auf. Aber die Angriffe auf die feministische Bewegung wird mit verstärktem Widerstand beantwortet, der Schmerz wegen der Ermordung von Mariana und Liliana und das gewaltsame Verschwinden von Lichita verwandelt sich in Solidarität.

Brief von Carmen Villalbal

Verstärken wir die Suche nach Lichita

Companer@s,

in diesen so schwierigen Augenblicken, in denen sich aller Schmerz verdichtet, stellt sich mir eine ginzige Frage: Wo ist Lichita? Heute antwortet niemand, nur ein schneller Windstoß steift mich. Aber mit unermüdlichen Bemühungen können wir sie suchen und finden.

Lichita ist ein Mädchen, lassen wir sie nicht allein, helft mir sie zu suchen.

Holen wir Lichita aus dieser dunklen Stille, die mürbe macht und erdrückt.

Ich bin eine Gefangene, aber meine Entscheidung meine Lichita zu suchen ist unumstößlich.

Ich weiß, irgendwo wartet sie auf mich.

Carmen Villalba

Kommunistische Gefangene

Englisch

A year ago, 14-year-old Lichita, daughter of the founders and leaders of the EPP guerrilla Carmen Villalba and Alcides Oviedo, disappeared in Paraguay. She was wounded and on the run after she nd her relatives were ambushed by the army. Two of her cousins, Liliana and Mariana Villalba, ages 11 and 12, were kidnapped and then executed by the army.

The state terrorism in Paraguay shows us that today there is no need for military dictatorships and that the same methods that awaken memories of the 1970s are once again part of the counterinsurgency that states, with the support of the United States and Germany, are waging as a war against their own people.

With this text we not only want to open a discussion about a topic that is unknown in Berlin, but also to participate in the search for Lichita. It is part of a larger brochure that deals with the current situation in Paraguay and the struggle of the EPP guerrillas. We invite you to a discussion with paraguayan activists, to talk about their fights, state terrorism and prison.

We demand that Lichita reappears alive!

We stand in solidarity with Carmen Villalba and her 17 years of unrelented struggle in prison!

ERAN NIÑAS! THEY WERE CHILDREN!

For many EPP members' families, living in argentina is the only way to keep on with their lives. Families are forced to move away from paraguay as leaving territory controlled by this country's government and Armed Forces, due to the prevailing impunity and danger of death, with which the paraguayan government acts on people who have any relationship with members of the EPP. An aspect that constitutes a keen particularity of the paraguayan anti-insurgency strategy.1

In November 2019 Laura Villalba traveled from argentina (where she lives with her family) to paraguay with her daughter Maria Carmen (11 years old), and her four nieces Lilian (11 years old), Carmen Elizabeth (14 years old), Tania Anahi (14 years old) and Tania Tamara (19 years old) so that the girls could meet their relatives for the first time ever, peasant fighters and members of the EPP.

Their will was to complete this visit and return to their home in March 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented their return because of the border closure between paraguay and argentina. Therefore, they stayed in territory controlled by the EPP until September 2, 2020, when they were ambushed by the special military command Joint Task Force-FTC. The FTC of the Armed Forces attacked a camp of the EPP, located in the north of the country in the area of Yby Yaú, known as "Arroyito". In this attack, Lilian and María were ambushed, tortured, and executed pretending a confrontation with the EPP that never existed.

It is worth noting that the "operation" was publicly described as successful by the current president Mario Abdo2. He claims that it was an attack on the guerrilla organization EPP. The government even circulated the version that the two girls had died during an alleged confrontation with the armed organization, stating that both girls were part of the front line of fire of the EPP. Mario Abdo even published a picture on his official Twitter account posing together with the FTC congratulating them for the work done.

The FTC can not count on the support of the paraguayan society, they have not been able to legitimize their existence so far, because they have not been able to win in the armed confrontation against the EPP. In this scenario of direct loss against the armed social resistance, the government of paraguay is using this double infanticide as a way to legitimize the existence of an "Anti-terrorist" repressive apparatus of which the FTC is the armed wing, but which includes, among other things, extradition policies and the attempt to expand the working terrain of the paraguayan secret service on argentinian territory.

From the very beginning, the versions told by the paraguayan state - and replicated by many media outlets without any questioning - focused on creating the narrative that the girls were "guerrilleras" - combatants - and were "defeated" in an alleged confrontation. They falsified the age of the girls, dressed them in military clothes, to then publish photos of both of them. These cloth were burned after doing the photos, thus destroying any evidence of manipulation by the state. The family and solidarity structures denounce that the prosecutors and state structures, far from investigating the case, only work as a cover-up force for the military. To this day they continue to deny the family the right to an autopsy and the family denounces that all procedures are being irregular.4

The long demonization of the Villalba family has declined in turning the children into "spoils of war" a methodology that is not new. On the contrary, the forced disappearance of militants' children continues to be an open wound. The use of this methodology, so typical of Latin American military dictatorships, in 2020 from a supposed state of law, is not only alarming but a clear message that the paraguayan government wants to give: state terrorism.

"In our case, we are a family composed of women and children who had to leave our beloved paraguay because of the innumerable persecutions we have suffered as relatives of leaders of the guerrilla of the Paraguayan People's Army (E.P.P.). We have been enduring these reprisals since 2006, our houses have been raided at any time, they persecute our children, they even tried to kidnap them from the schools, they blocked our roads when we returned with the children from their studies, they took pictures of them and other threats, for that reason and looking after the safety of our children we left our country and settled in argentina"5, expressed Myriam Villalba, mother of the executed girl, Lilian, and sister of Carmen Villalba.

Solidarity was quickly built up and different campaigns like “Eran niñas/Aparición con Vida de Lichita” were launched, gaining not only international support but also from a wide range of political sectors. In this regard, the support from argentina has a particular role, since it is the "Gremial de Abogados" together with the SERPAJ doing the legal work. In this same line, it is worth mentioning the support of Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo, Madres de Plaza de Mayo Línea Fundadora, Feministas del Abya Yala, CONAMURI, and much more feminist organizations of paraguay, The coordination Simón Bolívar- Venezuela, the Anarchist Federation of Euskaleria, even progressive and social democrats political parties of Latin American, as well as international human rights organizations such as the UNO or Amnesty International.

This exposes a solidarity structure that has existed for many years, in which the Gremial de Abogados in argentina has supported women (some even fearing for their lives, especially when pregnant) and children, to complete their process for residency in argentina and have a life outside the domain of the FTC. Currently the "Gremial de Abogados" has decided to stop the solidarity missions in paraguayan territory due to the growing threat to people, after a member of SERPAJ was publicly falsely labeled as the new leader of the EPP.

Despite the state of threat that prevails in paraguay, solidarity with the campaign and the prisoners Carmen Villalba and Laura Villalba is alive. Once again, it is the feminist movement that takes to the streets and provides opposition. For example, a feminist group sprayed on the national monument "Panteón de la Patria" (Pantheon of the homeland). The solidarity action was distorted in the media, and the people involved were prosecuted. Even different nationalist groups - followers of current president Mario Abdo - call on social media to go "hunting feminists". In this constellation, the anger towards the feminist movement is transformed into resistance; and the pain for the murders of Maria and Liliana, and the forced disappearance of Lichita becomes solidarity.

Letter from Carmen VillalbaLet's push the search for Lichita

Compañeras and compañeros, in these difficult moments where all the pains converge to a single question: Where is Lichita? Today nobody answers, only the quick rustle of the wind that indifferently brushes me. But the relentless militancy can look for her, can find her, Lichita is a child, let's not leave her alone, help me look for her.

Let's pull Lichita out of that dark silence that corrodes and compresses.

I am a prisoner, but that does not extinguish my unwavering decision to look for my Lichita, I know she is waiting for me somewhere.

Carmen Villalba

Communist Prisoner.

Castellano

Hace un año, Lichita, de 14 años, hija de Carmen Villalba y Alcides Oviedo, lideres y fundadores de la guerrilla campesina EPP fue desaparecida por el estado paraguayo. Estaba herida y huyendo tras ella con miembros de su familia ser emboscada por el ejército. Dos de sus primas Liliana y Mariana Villalba, de 11 y 12 años, fueron secuestradas y luego ejecutadas por el ejército.

El terrorismo de Estado en Paraguay nos muestra que las dictaduras militares ya no son necesarias hoy en día y que los mismos métodos que nos traen el recuerdo de los años 70 vuelven a formar parte de la contrainsurgencia que los estados, con el apoyo de ee.uu. y alemania, llevan a cabo como guerra contra su propio pueblo.

Con este texto, no sólo queremos abrir un debate sobre un tema desconocido en Berlín, sino también participar en la búsqueda de Lichita. Forma parte de un zine más amplio sobre la situación actual de Paraguay y la lucha de la guerrilla del EPP.

Les invitamos a una discusión con activistas de Paraguay, sobre sus luchas, el terrorismo de estado y la prision el 18 de diciembre.

Exigimos que Lichita reaparezca con vida.

Nos solidarizamos con Carmen Villalba y sus 17 años de lucha ininterrumpida en prisión!

¡ERAN NIÑAS!

Para muchas de las familias de los miembros del EPP, vivir en Argentina es la única forma de seguir con sus vidas. Las familias se ven obligadas a abandonar el territorio controlado por el gobierno y las Fuerzas Armadas de Paraguay, debido a la impunidad imperante y al peligro de muerte con que el gobierno paraguayo actúa sobre las personas que tienen alguna relación con miembros del EPP. Aspecto que constituye una aguda particularidad de la estrategia anti-insurgente paraguaya.1

En noviembre de 2019 Laura Villalba viajó desde Argentina (donde vive con su familia) a Paraguay con su hija María Carmen (11 años), y sus cuatro sobrinas Lilian (11 años) Carmen Elizabeth (14 años), Tamara Anahí (14 años) y Tania Tamara (19 años) para que las niñas puedan por primera vez conocer sus familiares, luchadores campesinos miembros del EPP.

Su voluntad era completar esta visita y volver a su hogar en marzo de 2020, pero la pandemia de COVID-19 impidió su regreso debido al cierre de la frontera entre Paraguay y Argentina. Por ello, permanecieron en territorio controlado por el EPP hasta el 2 de septiembre de 2020, cuando fueron emboscadas por el comando militar especial Fuerzas de Tareas Conjuntas-FTC. Estas atacaron un campamento del EPP, ubicado en el norte del país en la zona de Yby Yaú, conocida como "Arroyito". En este ataque, Lilian and María fueron emboscadas, torturadas y ejecutadas simulando un enfrentamiento con el EPP que nunca existió.

Dicha "operación" fue calificada públicamente como exitosa por el actual presidente Mario Abdo2. El mismo afirmó que fue un ataque a la organización guerrillera EPP, haciendo incluso circular la versión de que ambas niñas habían muerto durante un supuesto enfrentamiento con la organización armada, afirmando así que estas formaban parte de la primera línea de fuego del EPP. Mario Abdo incluso publicó una foto en su cuenta oficial de Twitter posando junto a las FTC felicitándoles por el trabajo realizado.

Las FTC no cuentan con el apoyo de la sociedad paraguaya, en tanto no han podido legitimar su existencia hasta ahora, porque no han podido ganar en el enfrentamiento armado contra el EPP. En este escenario de pérdida mediática y militar contra la resistencia social armada, el gobierno de Paraguay está utilizando este doble infanticidio como forma de legitimar la existencia de un aparato represivo "Antiterrorista" del cual las FTC son el brazo armado, pero que incluye entre otras cosas, políticas de extradición y la búsqueda por ampliar el terreno de trabajo del servicio secreto paraguayo en territorio Argentino.

Desde el principio, las versiones contadas por el Estado paraguayo -y replicadas por muchos medios de comunicación sin ningún tipo de cuestionamiento- se centraron en crear la narrativa de que las niñas eran "guerrilleras" -combatientes- y fueron "derrotadas" en un supuesto enfrentamiento. Falsificaron la edad de las niñas, las vistieron con ropa militar, para luego publicar fotos de ambas. Estas ropas fueron quemadas después de hacer las fotos, destruyendo así cualquier prueba de manipulación por parte del Estado. La familia y las estructuras de solidaridad denuncian que los fiscales y las estructuras del Estado, lejos de investigar el caso, solo trabajan para encubrir al militar y que todos los procedimientos han estado plagados de irregularidades3. Al día de hoy siguen negando a la familia el derecho a la autopsia.

La larga demonización de la familia Villalba ha declinado en convertir a sus niñas en "botín de guerra", una metodología que no es nueva. Por el contrario, la desaparición forzada de los hijos de los militantes sigue siendo una herida abierta. El uso de esta metodología, tan típica de las dictaduras militares latinoamericanas, en 2020 desde un supuesto estado de derecho, no solo es alarmante sino un claro mensaje que quiere dar el gobierno paraguayo: terrorismo de estado.

"En nuestro caso, somos una familia compuesta por mujeres y niños que tuvimos que abandonar nuestro querido Paraguay por las innumerables persecuciones que hemos sufrido como familiares de dirigentes de la guerrilla del Ejército del Pueblo Paraguayo (E.P.P.). Venimos soportando estas represalias desde el año 2006, nuestras casas han sido allanadas en cualquier momento, persiguen a nuestros hijos, incluso intentaron secuestrarlos en las escuelas, nos bloquearon las carreteras cuando regresábamos con los niños de sus estudios, les tomaron fotos y otras amenazas, por ello y buscando la seguridad de nuestros hijos dejamos nuestro país y nos instalamos en Argentina "5, expresó Myriam Villalba, madre de la niña ejecutada, Lilian, y hermana de Carmen Villalba.

Rápidamente se construyó la solidaridad y diversas campañas como "Eran niñas/Aparición con Vida de Lichita" se pusieron en marcha. Consiguiendo no solo el apoyo internacional sino también el de un amplio abanico de sectores políticos. En este sentido, el apoyo de Argentina tiene un papel particular, ya que es la "Gremial de Abogados" junto con el SERPAJ quienes realizan el trabajo jurídico. En esta misma línea, cabe destacar el apoyo de Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo, Madres de Plaza de Mayo Línea Fundadora, Feministas del Abya Yala, CONAMURI, así como de organizaciones feministas de Paraguay, La coordinadora Simón Bolívar- Venezuela, la Federación Anarquista de Euskaleria, incluso partidos políticos progresistas y socialdemócratas latinoamericanos, así como organizaciones internacionales de derechos humanos como la ONU o Amnistía Internacional.

Esto expone una estructura de solidaridad que ha existido durante muchos años, en la que la Gremial de Abogados en Argentina ha apoyado a mujeres y niñes familiares de combatientes del EPP, a completar su proceso de residencia en Argentina y tener una vida fuera del dominio de las FTC. Actualmente, el grupo jurídico "Gremial de Abogados" ha tenido que suspender las visitas de solidaridad en territorio paraguayo debido a la creciente amenaza contra sus integrantes, luego de que un miembro del SERPAJ fuera públicamente catalogado como el nuevo líder del EPP por las autoridades paraguayas.

A pesar del estado de amenaza que prevalece en Paraguay, la solidaridad con la campaña y las presas Carmen Villalba y Laura Villalba está viva. Una vez más, es el movimiento feminista el que sale a la calle y hace oposición. Más allá de las demostraciones, eventos de información, y campañas digitales, se destaca la acción de un grupo feminista, quien grafiteó el monumento nacional "Panteón de la Patria". La acción solidaria fue completamente distorsionada en los medios de comunicación con argumentos nacionalistas, y algunas personas fueron procesadas. Incluso diferentes grupos nacionalistas -seguidores del actual presidente Mario Abdo- llamaron en redes sociales a "la caza de feministas". En esta constelación, la rabia hacia el movimiento feminista se transforma en resistencia; y el dolor por los asesinatos de María y Liliana, y la desaparición forzada de Lichita se convierte en solidaridad.

Carta de Carmen Villalba

Impulsemos la búsqueda de Lichita

Compañeras y compañeros, en estos momentos tan difíciles donde todos los dolores convergen y me sugiere un sola pregunta, ¿Dónde esta Lichita?. Hoy nadie responde, sólo el rápido crugir del viento que indiferente me roza. Pero la inclaudicable militancia puede buscarla, puede hallarla,

Lichita es una niña, no la dejemos solita, ayúdenme a buscarla.

Arranquemos a Lichita de ese oscuro silencio que corroe y comprime.

Estoy presa, pero eso no apaga mi irrenunciable decisión de buscar a mi Lichita, sé que me espera en algún lugar.

Carmen Villalba

Prisionera Comunista.