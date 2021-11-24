Update der Gorillas-Demo und Selbstkritik

Am Dienstag, den 16. November, fand eine Solidaritätsdemo mit den Arbeiter*innen von Gorillas statt. Vom Lagerhaus in der Muskauerstr.48 zog die Demo um 18.00 Uhr bis zum Hermannplatz. Rund 600 Menschen demonstrierten, riefen Parolen, verteilten Flugblätter und machten deutlich, dass die Gorilla-Arbeiter*innen nicht allein sind. Auch wir als Interkiezionale haben uns an der Demo beteiligt und dazu aufgerufen, da wir den Kampf der Gorillas als einen Versuch des Widerstandes gegen die Stadt der Reichen begreifen. Wir haben uns an Plakaten und Flugblättern beteiligt, wir haben mobilisiert und versucht, uns aktiver in diesen Kampf einzubringen. Wir glauben, dass die Verbindung von urbanen Kämpfen unsere Priorität sein sollte, um einen intersektionalen Widerstand zu schaffen.

Wir sind solidarisch und unterstützen aktiv die Demo und den Kampf der Gorillas-Fahrer*nnen, da es sich um einen selbstorganisierten, unmittelbaren Kampf und Ausgangspunkt für einen breiteren Widerstand gegen Ausbeutung handelt, aber wir möchten uns selbstkritisch von einem Logo der Interkiezionale distanzieren, das es eigentlich nicht gibt, neben den Logos der Parteien, wie es auf dem Mobiflyer der Bündnis-Organisation verwendet wurde. Wir sind eine autonome Koordination, ohne Logos und keine offiziellen Bündnispartner, sondern Weggefährten im Kampf gegen Ausbeutung. Wir verstehen uns nicht als Bündnis mit parlamentarischen Linksparteien, die als Teil der Regierung Häuser und Orte räumt, unsere Kämpfe aktiv zurückdrängt und unterdrückt. Wir glauben, dass parlamentarische (und nicht nur) linke Parteien nicht Teil unserer emanzipatorischen Kämpfe sein sollten, da unsere politischen Perspektiven und Praktiken diametral entgegengesetzt sind!

Wir kämpfen für eine Welt ohne Autoritäten, Hierarchien und Herrschaft. Für eine Welt, die auf Solidarität, gegenseitiger Hilfe und Selbstorganisation beruht!

ps: Update Gorillas Landesarbeitsgericht

Das Management des Lieferdienstes scheitert auch beim zweiten Versuch, die laufende Betriebsratswahl noch zu verhindern. Die kann jetzt wie geplant weitergehen.

Die Betriebsratswahl beim Lieferdienst Gorillas kann weitergehen. Das Landesarbeitsgericht Berlin hat die Beschwerde des Unternehmens gegen eine Entscheidung der Vorinstanz am Dienstagvormittag zurückgewiesen, bestätigte ein Gerichtssprecher gegenüber heise online. Die Betriebsratswahl, die am Montag begonnen hat und noch bis Freitag läuft, kann damit weitergehen (Az. 13 TaBVGa 1534/21).

IN SOLIDARITÄT MIT DEM GORILLASKOLLEKTIV!

KAMPF DER GENTRIFIZIERUNG, KAMPF DER AUSBEUTUNG UND UNTERDRÜCKUNG!

*english*

On Tuesday the 16th of November a demo in solidarity with the gorillas riders took place. Starting from the warehouse of Muskauer str.48 at 18.00 the demo marched until Hermannplatz. Around 600 people demonstrated, shouted slogans, spread flyers and made clear that Gorillas workers are not alone. As Interkiezionale we also participated and called for the demo since we recognize the struggle of Gorillas as a try to resist and fight back the city of the rich. We participated in posterings and flyerings, we mobilized and tried to be more activily involved in this struggle. We believe that the connection of urban struggles should be our priority in order to compose an intersectional resistance.

We are in solidarity and actively support the demo and broader struggle of the Gorillas riders, as it is a self-organised, unmediated struggle and the starting point of a broaden resistance against exploitation and opression but we would like to self critize ourselves and distance ourselves from a logo of Interkiezionale, that doesn't actually exist, next to parties logos, as it was used in the mobi flyer of the alliance organization. We are an autonomous coordination, without logos and no official alliance partner, but companions in the fight against exploitation. We dont see ourselves as alliances with parliamentary left parties which as part of the government actively evict houses and places, repress and oppress our fights! We believe that parliamentary (and not only) left parties shouldnt be part of our emancipatory struggles since our political perspectives and practices are polar opposites! We fight for a world without authorities, hierachies, domination. For a world based on solidarity, mutual-aid, self-organisation!

ps: Update Gorillas Trial

The management of the delivery service also fails in its second attempt to prevent the ongoing works council election. It can now go ahead as planned.

The works council election at the delivery service Gorillas can continue. The Berlin Regional Labor Court rejected the company's appeal against a decision by the lower court on Tuesday morning 23.11.2021, a court spokesman confirmed to heise online. The works council election, which began on Monday and runs until Friday, can thus continue (Az. 13 TaBVGa 1534/21).

IN SOLIDARITY WITH THE GORILLAS COLLECTIVE!

FIGHT GENTRIFICATION, FIGHT EXPLOITATION AND OPRESSION!