CRITICAL MASS - BERLIN - april 2017

critical mass berlin is one of the biggest ongoing cm demo's in the world. this month around 2700 people joined the bike ride. from the meeting spot mariannenplatz in kreuzberg the cm cycled from 8pm till midnight through berlin. cycling for healthy and safe urban traffic in response to city infrastructure that's been designed to predominantly facilitate cars drivers. critical mass reclaims the streets for cyclists.

• here you can watch the video of the cm berlin : https://vimeo.com/215406396

★ if you like to join the cm berlin: 26 mai --> 20.00 mariannenplatz