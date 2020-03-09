SabotGarden - stone in the shoe of Gentrification - in harder times.

A tail of banal business mediocrity…

while observing trees for bat houses and wearing a badge with a black fist and green stripes: “just doing my” - bat specialist

while cutting a tree :”well, I understand you but I am just doin my...” - tree cutter

while standing motionless with empty eyes: “...you are right but…..” - security

… and of course our Investor, Herr Fischer, as he explains to us that what they are going to build implies 25 procent of social housing, on a voluntary basis. How often have we heard the argument, that we are actually preventing living room from being build as we are squatting SabotGarden (an argument, that with the amount of people living here now, around 35) is not even valid anymore. Nevertheless, there seems to be an idée fixe of property, progress and legality, that gives certain people a kind of superpower. The superpower inbetween other characteristics guives to those possed by it theinability to think critically, the inability to feel responsible. I don‘t have it, that is why i can‘t ‚find happiness‘. I hope, nevertheless, you don‘t have it neither. Herr Fischer has is, the tree cutters, the bat specialist and the security personell have it. And the problem is, the argument of questioning this idée fixe, is not valid (anymore?). Until where can we go with the generalized irresponsibility of our times? Till when our lives gonna be ruled by the impositions of the Economy, the imposed dualism of work and leisure?

… and good reasons for being an asshole.

also while cutting a tree: „your sort wants everybody to come to berlin, so, houses have to be build.“

while ‚controlling‘ the entrance: „This is not about humanity. I‘ve got this orders, ...“

The psychological superpower just described has a very palpable colleague: the power of ‚legal bodies‘. It‘s about the fact, that as long as we can‘t touch this idée fixe, the will of those acting under it‘s dictate, becomes the law… even if it‘s unlawful, what they are doing. Of course, cutting a tree is lawful, when you have the permission to do it. Cutting it while people or ‚property‘ are around, might be unlawful, but who cares, after the tree is down. The fact that the security personell is on SabotGarden, is lawful. The fact that they don‘t let visitors in, isn‘t. But hey, it‘s orders from the chefs, and as for that, this unlawful event becomes law under the physical power of the ‚legal bodies‘ of the security personell. The ‚chefs‘, for their part, can‘t be reached. Neither the responsible police officer, neither the responsible security company (who answered the telefone, but told us to make our complaint in written form), neither the Investa company. And of course, this reminds of the police officer making his will the law, and telling you „recourse may be had“.

What is left for those questioning this idée fixe in a society, where not applicable law, but the ‚interpretation‘ of the law by those sharing the idée fixe counts? What is left is, what ‚they‘ call ‚violence‘. And us for our part, have had our share of taste, temptation, restraint and fantasy of this violence. As for that, several charges of attempted criminal assault have also been brought up against us… for rolling a tree stump towards securities for example, and for lighting the famous pink ‚smoke bomb‘. …. ….

A very common strategy.

Under these conditions, Investa GmbH is trying to end the SabotGarden squat. The fact, that they use this strategy of observation, control, nuisance, is neither a sign of their evilness, nor a coincidence. Much more, it shows, that there is little they can immediately do against us on a legal basis. It‘s a very common strategy, building psychological pressure, waiting for morale to be low, annoying until someone freaks out (spits, rolls a tree stump, damages the fence), then escalating the situation and evicting. In Berlin, we have seen a similar strategy at the ending of the G17A squat in Kreuzberg, last year. By the contraint, that no more than 5 persons may enter the flat, it was practically reduced to uselessness and a mere symbol. After people broke this rule, to scandalise it, entering with a lot of people, a big police force evicted the squat on 29.5.2019 (five days after the Diesel_A squatting).

But there are differences as well. There is a difference between using legal ways to disable the functionability of a place, and surpassing the grey zone of legality towards vigilantism. There is a difference between doing this an objebtive way and using every down-and-dirty psychological trick to enforce it. We are not saying, the one is better than the other, nor more legitimate. But is has a different intensity and in the latter cases, human beings are touched in their existence. Investa GmbH, the police and the security personell have shown us, that for them, SabotGarden is more than a disruptance in business order, by now, it‘s a personal insult. And their appearance of business mediocrity and legality has proved a mask. What happened, for us to be able to say this?

Some facts…

On the 26th of February the tree-cutting at our neighbouring plot and at the Ex-Widerstrand started (for more info on the Widerstrand: https://de.indymedia.org/node/37563, https://de.indymedia.org/node/36467, https://de.indymedia.org/node/45223). In the following night, besides the Ätschibätsch treehouse, three more trees were squatted, to protect them from being cut. On thursday 27th, after an initial quiet morning, police advanced with 20 riot-van, technical vehicles for evicting trees and a watter cannon in reserve. They raided SabotGarden and were able to evict 3 out of 4 trees, which were subsequently cut. In this event, they made a names-list with the people present during the raid. This list would later be the basis upon which to decide, who can enter the place and who can‘t. On Friday 28th, Investa GmbH and G&S Security company came, and put a security container at our entrance. Obviously not really knowing what they were doing, they claimed it to be a police order. Of course, police referred to Investa GmbH as the proprietor to have prompted the placement of the container. The securities should control the people entering with their IDs and check them on the list, also, they had to hinder cars from leaving and entering.

… and a smell of solidarity?

Initially, there were 2-3 secus in the container. As they are class-losers like us, we attempted a communicative strategy. They seemed to be on terms with us as well, not doing their job, not controlling and letting cars in. We explained, that we don‘t like patrols on our living place, and they respected this. For a few days, a sweet smell of solidarity soothed the already present constant observation.

Things changed as they got sanctioned ‚from above‘. G&S raised their amout to 6 securities and augmented control. In the dilemma between being sanctioned themselves and sanctioning us, they chose the second – when we say ‚they‘ now, we generalise to according to the group pressure, that forces them to act in a identical way. Since then, which was around the 3th of march, there have been controls and ‚negotiations‘ are no longer possible. This has led to daily conflicts and police showing up all the time.

The poison of power

This is the point, where the power given to the securities, started to have it‘s effect on themselves as well. In analogies not exorbitant to the stanford and milgram experiments, the constant self-reassurance and under the cover of the idée fixe of ‚progress and lawfullness‘ earlier described, they have started to indulge in their power. For example, one security guy was visibly pleased by the fact, he had the power, not to let a person in. This person lives at SabotGarden and was on the list, and, as a person he was formally allowed to enter… just not his car, where accidentally, he lives in. When we try the friendly and humanitarian way, we are ignored or laughed at. When we object, they answer with a self-assured laxness fed by the fact, they know they can control us, when we get loud, show dissent, or when our nerves break, they call the cops. We are treated as scum, we are treated just like this society treats animals.

As I am writing, i must do my best to concentrate and not succumb to fantasies of violence. We are more than angry, beyond indignation (as Stéphane Hessel demands), we are shortly before, and sometimes shorty after losing our minds. These situations are going to lead to a total escalation, if we don‘t find a way, to cope with them collectively.

Psychological violence

To describe what is going on, it‘s not easy to find a term, that sums it up. We don‘t want to compare our situation with those things, that are usually associated with complete control, subjugation and denial of human dignity. The term psychological terror seems to be reserved for situations, that we, still on free soil, are unlikely to experience. Then again, the term violence seems unfit in the inflationary use that is made of it. Factually, we are under great stress, we as friends, alternatedly freaking out. To the behavior from the secus described above, add the motor drone of the generator, the floodlights over night, the constant observation, as we take a piss, brush our teeth, move around the place. And this is not an coincidence, not inconvenience we have to live with, its strategy, and altough we know it is, it‘s working.

Then again, we see it is working stronger on some of us as on others. Besides personal differences, we believe that ‚we‘ are less used to this kind of violence as others are. Our fellows with roma und sinti background on SabotGarden are also annoyed, but seem to take the situation with a stoic acceptance. For us this is a window of insight into a life-reality foreign to us, that we have to take into account in the politics we do.

Tactics, strategy

Comes reason and says: keep your calm. Use the channels you have. Put them under pressure over an lawyer and over a press campaign. And of course, this is what we will try do to (see our Call for Solidarity).

But, as a strategy coping with the situation this will not do. For, handling the situation also means dealing with friends losing their nerves, finding a solution for friends already been kicked out of SabotGarden and organising places to stay for after eviction.

Also, we noticed that we were not satisfied with the way the support during the tree-cutting and raid period happened. Of course, a big thanks to the people who did come over, even if it weren‘t much. The fact that so little people came, we think, is also due to the lack of real options in a situation like this. The ‚static‘ defence of a place is absurd facing the police power employed and their abilities to control the area. We need other strategies, dynamic, ‚creative‘, offensive to really disrupt their plans. We call on you to discuss this with the people you trust, together developing new ways… then SabotGarden it not the last project facing eviction… we have a lot to do!

The Why?!

For Investa the creation of a mass grave of trees was a necessary step to continue its plan of making some good cash with the construction of some ugly buildings included in the big plan of making of Rummelsburgerbucht a sterile and dead area just accessible to people with money. Banalities of our city, banalities of our time. East Side Mall, Amazon Tower, A100...

As we have seen, our common answer to this comprom stance, to this power-drunkedness is a feeling of powerlessness, evolving to violence, projected inside or to the outside world. And we think this is in a way legitimate, altough not always ‚good‘ or possible. Then again, the root of the problem lies in the fact, if we are able to ask the question ‚why?!‘, that is, to break with this monolithic idée fixe of progress and ‚law‘, break with its inquestionability.

So we again ask Investa, we ask the Berlin Senate and all the standers-by: Do you really believe in the myths of Progress and economical growth? Have you ever spend a thought in trying to understand the connection of human life with all the other life forms in this planet? But lets not go to the whole, lets focus in Berlin, can you understand that what is attractive in Berlin even for your clients that will buy houses from you, is the result of decades of Berlin being a “poor city”, the action of different autonomous movements, political, social, artistic, their creations and their struggles, the vacuum of state and economical power in certain areas of the city, the possibility of creation of different forms of life because of this lack of control, we could tell you much more about this but is up to you to make some homework. What your company, your politics and your compliance are doing to the city? What companies like yours together with the states of the world and their armies are doing to the planet? Banalities of our time!

Some discomfort here, or perhaps a sense of unfairness?! Let’s look to the screen, wait for the sleeping pill to take effect and pretend...anyway better to rest because tomorrow is a business day...

some chaos butterflies from SabotGarten