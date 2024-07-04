[B] Anti-Colonial Sommerkino: Insumisas

In such a landscape, the dependency on humanitarian aid plays the role of pacifiers. The lowest form of extortion imaginable: is forcing people to follow rules that favour only the West, to have access to a food ration that does not even provide the necessary nutritional levels nor the quantity to feel satisfied.

The extortion is as crude as it reads: exchanging food for self-determination. In this way, the resistance, the direct action, and the taking of subjectivity by the people are seen as “unnecessary violence”, to the point of being presented as the real cause of the situation of domination.

Global patriarchy has been one of the great means to install this reality, assisting the consolidation of the monopoly of violence through the armed forces of nation-states, seeking to relegate queer people and women to the private sphere.

Global patriarchy, that is to say, the white supremacist patriarchy, is installed in the world by setting up a field of competition in which not only gender binarism is imposed but also a specific model of being a woman as good, adequate or even emancipated. Thus, the liberal positions of Western societies use aspects of emancipatory, anti-patriarchal or feminist discourses to implant a global image of the developed vs. the underdeveloped woman, the emancipated vs. the oppressed woman, i.e. the western woman vs. the woman of the global south. The feminized body becomes a territory of war, to be conquered with methods of repression and violence specifically designed for this purpose.

Such a specific western model on gender can only imply the protection of the capitalist interests it serves. Thus the clichés about the “other” are strengthened: the submissive woman, the woman who does not think or act on her own: the woman who is still not there…It is therefore not surprising that the idea of armed struggle, direct action and liberation is mostly portrayed with a man’s face. It is mostly portrayed through western lenses.

Insumisas presents us with a local and global reality at the same time. Resistance in the hands of queer people and women is not a particular example of certain territories or historical moments, as they would have us believe. On the contrary was, is and will be a constant and widespread reality. Insumisas confronts us with the preconceptions that white liberalism tries to implant in our thinking, of territories stripped of feminist practice. It reaffirms not only the importance of thinking of ourselves as anti-patriarchal and anti-colonialist as entangled but also shows us that this practice is already a reality in other territories.

