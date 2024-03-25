[B] Aufruf zum Prozess gegen zwei Gefährt*innen wegen des Vorwurfs einer Verabredung [EN below]

Laut Anklageschrift sollten in dieser Nacht Kabel der Deutschen Bahn in Brand gesetzt werden – eine Konstruktion des Staatsschutzes, die von der Staatsanwaltschaft als Gewissheit verkauft werden muss, um überhaupt eine Verabredung anklagen zu können. Wir finden es uninteressant, darüber zu mutmaßen ob das anhand der Umstände der Festnahme plausibel scheint oder totaler Blödsinn ist und werden uns an solchen Spekulationen nicht beteiligen. Der Festnahme der Gefährt*innen ging keine Aktion voraus, stattdessen wird eine mögliche Tat und ihre Zielsetzung konstruiert. Mit dem Paragrafen der "Verabredung" lässt sich für die Verfolgungsbehörden das Problem auflösen, völlig im Dunkeln zu tappen und gleichzeitig eine Drohkulisse aufzubauen. Dieser Vorwurf eröffnet dem Gericht einen Spielraum, Methoden und Zusammenkünfte derjenigen zu verfolgen, die sich gegen den Staat verschwören, ohne dass dafür etwas Konkretes geschehen sein muss. Das hindert uns aber nicht daran, zu sagen, dass der vielfältige Widerstand, von der Sorge füreinander über gegenseitige Hilfe bis zur Sabotage, schon immer Werkzeug in den Händen der Ausgebeuteten und Unterdrückten war.

Gerichtsprozesse und Knäste sind Instrumente der bürgerlichen Justiz, die Menschen in Schuldige und Unschuldige trennen. Bestrafung, Angst und der Zement des staatlichen Gewaltmonopols sollen jede*n darauf zurichten, sich in die patriarchale und koloniale Misere des kapitalistischen Systems einzufügen. Wer das getan hat, wer die Grenzzäune, Mauern, Regeln und Normen akzeptiert und seinen Teil dazu beisteuert, war oder wird in diesem Sinne unschuldig. Wer aber gar nicht anders kann oder sich verweigert, wer selbstbestimmt handelt, sich andere Wege sucht und angreift wird im Sinne des Strafgesetzbuches immer schuldig sein.

Wir verteidigen die Möglichkeit und Notwendigkeit direkter Aktionen als Werkzeug revolutionärer Kämpfe. In der Repression gegen unsere beiden Gefährt*innen sehen wir einen weiteren Versuch, die zu bedrohen, die dies ebenfalls tun. Ob Niederschlagung von G20-Protesten, Verfolgung von militantem Antifaschismus, entpolitisierte Stimmungsmache gegen die ehemalige Stadtguerilla oder die enorme Repression gegenüber antikolonialen Kämpfen: Während eine umfassende Militarisierung des Sozialen die Eskalation der staatlich organisierten Gewalt nach Innen und Außen begleitet, soll jedem Gedanken an die Machbarkeit selbstorganisierter Gegengewalt die Legitimität entzogen werden.

Stehen wir also dafür ein, die von oben durchgesetzte Trennlinie in Schuldig oder Unschuldig nicht zu akzeptieren. Sondern ziehen wir sie zwischen jenen, die sich bereichern und denen, die enteignen und vergemeinschaften was eh nicht den Konzernen und Banken gehört. Zwischen jenen, die Mauern bauen und denen, die sie überwinden. Zwischen den Mörder*innen in Uniform und denen, die ihre Konflikte miteinander lösen.

Zwischen denen, die die Freiheit begehren und jenen, die sie von ihnen stehlen.

Klar ist, dass schöne Worte nicht immer der Realität entsprechen. Sondern, dass Zweifel, Unsicherheit, Vereinzelung und die uns auf verschiedene Arten treffende Ausbeutung und Unterdrückung uns voneinander entfernen sollen. Aber gerade in unserer Verschiedenheit, mit allem was uns aus und besonders macht, können wir uns - im gegenseitigen Respekt - kennenlernen, zusammenfinden und den Schritt wagen uns zu verabreden. Dann können wir unsere Ängste teilen, Analysen finden sowie Vorschläge und Lösungen unserer Probleme gemeinsam angehen, statt uns als Einzelkämpfer*innen durchzuschlagen. Dabei wollen wir unsere Beziehungen auf Werte wie Ehrlichkeit, gegenseitige Hilfe, Leidenschaft und Vertrauen stützen und den Sinn unseres Daseins nicht als Teil des Zahnrades für Macht und Profit sehen, sondern in den Kämpfen für einen notwendigen gesellschaftlichen Umbruch suchen.

Diese Kämpfe waren schon immer notwendig und werden es auch bleiben. Unsere Verantwortung und Solidarität sehen wir daher auch darin, uns von Festnahmen und Ermittlungsverfahren nicht einschüchtern zu lassen. Die beste Antwort ist, für- und miteinander einzustehen und weiterhin die Ideen einer anderen Welt in Wort und Tat zu verteidigen und zu vervielfältigen - bis alle frei sind!

Wir laden Euch ein, den Prozess solidarisch zu begleiten und die Gefährt*innen auch vor Gericht zu unterstützen. Kommt mit uns zum Prozessauftakt am 27. Mai 2024 zum Amtsgericht Moabit!

Natürlich haben wir eine Verabredung, den Krieg zu sabotieren.

Natürlich haben wir eine Verabredung, den patriarchalen Normalzustand zu bekämpfen.

Natürlich haben wir eine Verabredung, die Ausbeutung der Erde und ihrer Lebewesen zu stoppen.

Natürlich haben wir eine Verabredung, für die Freiheit aller zu kämpfen ...

Kraft, Freiheit und Glück allen Verfolgten und Gefangenen, auf der Flucht und in den Knästen!

Vorläufige Prozesstermine:

27.05. - 14:00 Uhr

06.06. - 09:15 Uhr

13.06. - 09:15 Uhr

01.07. - 09:15 Uhr

04.07. - 09:15 Uhr

08.07. - 09:15 Uhr

11.07. - 09:15 Uhr

Updates und Änderungen veröffentlichen wir auf verabredet.noblogs.org

[EN] Call for the trial against two comrades, accused of conspiring

Over a year ago, on february 16th, 2023 in the middle of the night, two comrades were arrested in Berlin- Adlershof. Accused of conspiring with criminal intent (to be more precise: arson), the trial will begin on may 27th, 2024 in front of the district court Tiergarten.

According to the indictment, wires of the Deutsche Bahn, were meant to be set on fire that night- a construct by the state security, being sold as a certainty by the prosecution, in order to be able to incriminate our comrades based on conspiracy. For us, talking about wether or not, this accusation is plausible based on the circumstances of the arrest or complete bullshit, is beside the point and irrelevant, which is why we are not going to take part in any forms of speculations. The comrades’ arrest was not a consequence of a direct action, instead a potential criminal action is constructed. The conspiring paragraph is a solution for the recurring problem of police and prosecution, when they have no clue, what they actually just arrested people for, while at the same time creating a very threatening situation for the accused. For the court, this accusation opens up the possibility of persecuting methods and gatherings of those, who fight against the state, without needing a concrete criminal action as part of their indictment. This does not hinder us, to state again openly, that diverse methods of resistance, ranging from caring for each other to sabotage, has always been a tool used by the exploited and oppressed.

Criminal trials and prisons are tool of the civil judiciary, separating people in guilty and non guilty. Punishment, fear and the foundation of the state enforced monopoly on executing violence, are the means used to force people to get in line with the patriarchal and colonial misery that is the capitalist system. Whoever conforms to these rules, who accepts the border fences, walls, rules and norms and takes part in keeping this system intact, is deemed not guilty. Whoever is not able to or refuses to accept this, who aspires a life of self determination, searching for alternative ways and attacks, will in the eyes of law, always be guilty.

We will defend the possibility and necessity of direct action as a means of revolutionary struggles. In the attack on our two comrades, we see another attempt, of threatening those, who do just that. Wether it is the brutal abatement of the G20 Protests, the persecution of militant antifascists, the complete de- politicization of the former urban guerrilla or the enormous repression against anti colonial struggles: While a constant militarization is shaping our daily lifes, escalating the state organised violence, domestic and abroad; the legitimacy for every hope of a sufficient counter violence from our side is being erased.

We refuse to accept the separation line in guilty and not guilty. We need to draw a line between those who enrich themselves and those who disappropriate and socialise, what never belonged to big corporations and banks in the first place. Between those, who erect walls and those, who overcome them. Between the murderers in uniform and those who try to solve conflicts communally. Between those, who desire freedom and those, who take it away from them.

Obviously these beautiful words do not always represent our reality. Doubts, uncertainty, individualization and different forms of exploitation and oppression are driving a wedge between us. Though it is precisely that, in our all our differences, with everything that defines us and makes us unique, we can – with mutual respect for each other- come together and get to know each other and dare to conspire. We can share our concerns and fears, find analyses, as well as finding proposals and solutions on how we can address our problems collectively, instead of choosing the lone wolf tactic. We want to base our relationships on values like honesty, mutual aid, passion and trust. Not seeing our very existence and meaning in life as just another piece in the puzzle of power and profit, but as a part of the revolutionary struggle for a different world.

These struggles were always necessary and they will continue to be necessary. We see it as our responsibility and an act of solidarity, not to be intimidated by arrests and investigations. The best response to repression we have, is to continue to stand in solidarity with each other and to defend our ideas of a different world, in writing and action- until all are free!

We invite you all to join us and our comrades during the hearings. Come to the opening of the trial on may 27th at the Amtsgericht Moabit!

Of course we conspire to sabotage the war.

Of course we conspire to fight the patriarchal normativity.

Of course we conspire to stop the exploitation of our planet and its inhabitants.

Of course, we conspire to fight for the freedom of all...

Strength, Freedom and happiness to all of our comrades on the run and in the prisons!

Upcoming Trial dates:

27.05. - 14:00 Uhr

06.06. - 09:15 Uhr

13.06. - 09:15 Uhr

01.07. - 09:15 Uhr

04.07. - 09:15 Uhr

08.07. - 09:15 Uhr

11.07. - 09:15 Uhr

You can find more information and updates on verabredet.noblogs.org