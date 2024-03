[B] Aufruf zur Demo in Solidarität mit den Gefangenen und Untergetauchten am 09.03.2024 um 18:00 am Mariannenplatz in Kreuzberg

[B] Call for a demonstration in solidarity with the prisoners and those in underground on 09.03.2024 at 18:00 at Mariannenplatz in Kreuzberg

Freedom & Happiness

Stop state terrorism - solidarity with those in underground and prisoners

Dear comrades,

On the occasion of the arrest of Daniela Klette, we are organizing a demonstration in solidarity with the prisoners and those in the underground.

We will meet on Saturday, 09.03.2024, at 18:00 at Mariannenplatz in Kreuzberg.

At 18:30 we will start the demonstration:

Mariannenplatz - Waldemarstraße - Sebastianstraße - Heinrich-Heine-Straße - Oranienstraße - Adalbertstraße - Kottbusser Tor - Reichenberger Straße - Manteuffelstraße - Sklaitzer Straße - Lausitzer Platz - Skalitzer Straße - Oranienstraße - Axel Springer building

We call on you to write your own calls and bring banners and flyers!