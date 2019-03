Life as hell for refugees in Germany and this is just one story also it is not the worst!!

Hello, this is Erica*. I am a political activist and had to leave my country because of political persecution.

I have been living in Rauchhaus for about two years, more or less. First I was a guest, at times when I didn’t have papers or money or anything else, a friend of mine helped me to get a room there. After that I applied for asylum. The first court decision denied me asylum in Germany, but I appealed. My case is still pending and the outcome is unsure.

I started to be part of the community in Rauchhaus and did Vokü/ Küfa(cooking food) to support my self as well. But since I started to be part of the community, some people from the house started to show hate, I don’t know for what reason, then some of these people started to make things difficult so I can’t support my self anymore and then I stopped doing Vokü/ Küfa.

I tried to make an open mike project, but many German people in the house refused it, becauseI wrote a text that tells everything that happens in the refugees’ camps. I specifically wrote about how these camps are ex-military places/ -prisons/ -mental hospitals/ and easily can be ex-concentration camps, so the project was shutdown because of what I wrote. People, from their German position, thought that I went too far. Unlike me, these people were never forced to live in one of these camps, and probably have never seen one from the inside. Otherwise they would at least have an idea of the dehumanizing, absolutely terrible conditions which living in a refugee camp in Germany means for us.

Another problem involved the police coming to the house to arrest someone who drove a care without driver's license, was sentenced to some time in prison but he did not go. So the police was there to bring him to prison.

Due to the so-called “Residenzpflicht” applied to refugees by the German state, I’m illegal in Berlin and if the police find me in the house where I live I would be in a very bad situation. This might very likely lead to the rejection of my asylum case and mean I would be deported.

I talked about that problem in the plenum and asked the other people to please be aware of that and don't make the police come to the house. Some people did not like what I said and did not feel the danger that I and other persons with similar problems face.

The same day the bullying started with spitting on my door regularly.

Then someone form the house spit on my bike seat and broke my bike.. Since then I had to lock it somewhere far from the house to be able to use it without fixing it again.

Then someone from the house cut my Internet cable.

My mail – letters from my lawyer! - got regularly opened by someone, so now I had to go to my lawyer directly in order to get them.

There is someone called Grag/Craig who started insulting me every time he saw me but he always tried not to make anyone else notice it. He constantly tried to bump into my shoulder on purpose. Due to this bullying I once told him that he is a white Dickhead and I said “Why you’re doing this?” and he goes “I am not doing anything.” and then I said “Be careful!” and he goes “Are you threatening me?” and I go “No, I can not threatened a white dickhead.” because he is in a much more powerful position than me in this house and country. He used homophobic insults, calling me “schwul”. He is British and he knows that I don’t speak German, but I know this word. He also doesn’t stop saying “son of bitch” and “motherfucker” to me in not loud voice, so no one from far hears him. He spits on the floor when he sees me. Sometimes he has a bullying partner called Fonzi. On the outside, this guys appears nice, but actually he helped Craig/Grag in his aggressions against me. Both laughed at me many times and tried to block the corridor when I walked by.

Since some people in the house started to bully me and treat me that way, I stopped to say Hi or Hello. This was taken as me being offensive and now I was the one who is not cool.

2.- My neighbor Andrea who lived above me got a liking for loud music at night, between 01:00AM and 06:00AM. I tried to talk with him several times, asking him to please keep it down, since I have to sleep. I have trouble sleeping, and I had to go to the hospital to get sleeping pills due to this. I could not attend German class the next day when he blasted his music or got things organized, due to a total lack of sleep.

His reaction was to start yelling at me in German. He was using his position of power as a German, since he knows that I do not speak German. Then he said in English “I’m not going to turn down the music!” and continued to speak in German. Then I left.Fonzi, living on the same floor, saw this situation, laughed at me and closed his door. This might sound trivial, but it is far from that. For someone who can not sleep until 12:00, has to attend language class and has to try to organize his life here in Germany as a refugee who is being in Berlin illegally, this is a big problem. It gets worse when people abuse the privileges and power they have as German and European citizens to avoid any confrontation with their selfish and egoistic, anti-communal behavior.

A while after that people told me that I have to attend the full plenum, I went there and Andrea who lives above me with Grag/Craig proposed to kick me out of the house.

It’s not just me who got spitting on his door, my Ex got spit on her door and another lady got spit on her door because we tried to address some problems but the gang of White-Male bullies did not like what we said and started harassing us. My Ex left the house, too, and the other woman attacked by their bullying keeps silent out of fear.

So I decided to leave to house on the 30th of November, which I did, staying at friends' places.

I’m writing this to expose the ugly face of such people and I want to go public with this, since I am not the only refugee who had to leave or got kicked out or excluded in the house. The house decided to kick them out because of some rent wasn’t payed and that they don’t communicate like the house wants them to. So they were kicked out. While at the same time, there are several men with a European passport and “white” skin in the house who have over 2 , respectively over 3 thousand euros debts and do not get kicked out and still living in their utopia while others are paying for them.

This is a double standard. Even in an allegedly “lefty” house project, “white” Europeans, especially those with a toxic hetero-masculin behaviour, profit from the position of power they have compared to people who are in the position of a refugee or migrant. Especially when those people are not tough hetero guys and unlike the bullies in the house are not seen as “cool” and part of a subcultural “scene”.

And for the record: I did receive help from people from Rauchhaus when I first came there in an emergency situation. But this should be normal amongst left-wing and antiracist people, this should be solidarity. It is not because of that that one should have no opinion of his*her own, should never voice their needs and problems and just shut up and be thankful forever. In that case, it would not be solidarity, but top-down charity.