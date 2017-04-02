3500 people joined the CRITICAL MASS bike ride in BERLIN
von: anonym am: 02.04.2017 - 21:06
friday night bike ride: 3500 people joined the critical mass demo in berlin on 31 march 2017 from 8 pm till after midnight.
the massive bike protest occupied the streets and blocked countless cars while the bike caravan drove 52 kilometres through berlin. critical mass raises awereness for clean, healthy and safe urban traffic as an alternative for car dominance.
- http://criticalmass-berlin.org
